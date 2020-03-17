Outrage as Trump calls coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Some accuse the US president of trying to deflect critics from his slow response to the outbreak.
President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.
