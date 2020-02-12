Global  

Morocco sentences activist for criticizing judge

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A Moroccan court on Tuesday handed a four-month suspended sentence and a 500 dirham fine to Moroccan journalist and rights activist Omar Radi on charges of insulting a judge on Twitter, in a case that outraged advocates of free speech in the country.
