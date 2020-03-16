'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch Video"Saturday Night Live" is suspending its season over



NBC said Monday that as a precautionary measure, the show will remain on hiatus until further notice. The show was scheduled to return March 28 with actor and filmmaker John Krasinski as host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. There are only... Watch Video"Saturday Night Live" is suspending its season over coronavirus concerns NBC said Monday that as a precautionary measure, the show will remain on hiatus until further notice. The show was scheduled to return March 28 with actor and filmmaker John Krasinski as host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. There are only 👓 View full article

