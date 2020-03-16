'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Watch Video"Saturday Night Live" is suspending its season over coronavirus concerns.
NBC said Monday that as a precautionary measure, the show will remain on hiatus until further notice. The show was scheduled to return March 28 with actor and filmmaker John Krasinski as host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. There are only...
