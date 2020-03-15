News24.com | Don't call 911 for toilet paper, urges Oregon police
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Police in the northwestern US state of Oregon have urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.
