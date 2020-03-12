Montenegro reports first case of corona virus infection

Global  

Montenegro has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in two female patients who had arrived 12 days ago from the United States and Spain, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.
 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Beaver County, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Orange County has confirmed its first case of locally acquired coronavirus. Leslie Marin reports.

A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

