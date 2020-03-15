Global  

'The situation is very serious': COVID-19 pandemic prompts Alberta to declare a state of public health emergency

CTV News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a public state of health emergency on Tuesday in an effort to combat the growing spread of COVID-19.
News video: Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed 02:06

 Hours after a Franklin County judge denied Gov. Mike DeWine's lawsuit to move the primary election to June 2, DeWine announced on Monday night that Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the polls closed as a public health emergency.

Late orders lead to confusion, closing of polls in Ohio [Video]

Late orders lead to confusion, closing of polls in Ohio

Many Ohioans presumably went to bed before 10:12 p.m. when DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, would use her authority to close the polls by declaring a..

Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency [Video]

Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Collier County and the City of Naples declare a State of Emergency.

Fox Theatre closes in response to coronavirus outbreak

Atlanta's historic Fox Theatre will go dark amid the global novel coronavirus outbreak. The fabulous Fox announced its temporary closure Saturday night. It will...
'This is a serious moment in our history': Alberta premier announces state of emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
gameove68797884

Potato 💋PooH PooH RT @CTVNews: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a provincial state of emergency in an effort to combat the growing spread of #COVID19. R… 1 minute ago

tracey_ripley

Tracey Ripley RT @TheMatthewBlack: Alberta declares a state of public emergency. Gatherings of more than 50 people banned. Full story (and what a sta… 3 minutes ago

edythe_foss

Edythe Foss RT @CTVNews: 'The situation is very serious': COVID-19 pandemic prompts Alberta to declare a provincial state of emergency https://t.co/I0E… 20 minutes ago

bmadorevocm

Brian Madore RT @stephenkent: The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Alberta to declare a state of public health emergency. #COVID19 #COVID19Canada #Corona… 20 minutes ago

CoIourMyDreams

The Story Unfolds COVID-19: Alberta declares a state of public health emergency https://t.co/WxxVHjKJ5d 21 minutes ago

stephenkent

Steve Kent The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Alberta to declare a state of public health emergency. #COVID19 #COVID19Canada… https://t.co/KOPV5g7zbw 22 minutes ago

AngryZellers

Dan Rempel COVID-19: Alberta declares a state of public health emergency https://t.co/VQ3HrSxwuS 24 minutes ago

MissNicaStone

Nica's Nerdy Things COVID-19: Alberta declares a public state of health emergency https://t.co/A1UR0ox1oK 25 minutes ago

