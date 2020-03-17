Global  

Power Struggle Hampers Iran’s Coronavirus Response

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
President Hassan Rouhani has been severely criticized for not acting forcefully against the epidemic. Now he and the military, newly empowered to intervene, are fighting over control.
