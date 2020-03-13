|
"Big Brother" contestants told about coronavirus on live TV
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
They've essentially been in quarantine, but they just found out that a lot of the world's population is too.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus
Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus Eilish recently released a statement confirming that the March dates of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour had been postponed. 11 dates will be..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this