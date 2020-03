Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoFormer California Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for misusing campaign funds on such personal expenses as private school tuition and shopping sprees.





Hunter was sentenced on Tuesday after years of denying that he spent $250,000 in campaign funds on personal use.



