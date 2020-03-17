Global  

COVID-19 Coronavirus Epidemic Has A Natural Origin

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, last year and has since caused a large scale COVID-19 epidemic and spread to more than 70 other countries is the product of natural evolution, according to findings published in the journal Nature Medicine.

The analysis of public genome sequence data...
