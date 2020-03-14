At Mar-a-Lago party for Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, donors were asked to help pay for it

AS DEMOCRACY WEEPS RT @DrainTheTrumps: The next time a Trump personally pays for something might be the first time. It’s always stealing from their charity,… 1 minute ago

cyndi brody RT @Mtneedle: Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago – Raw Story https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

✧ 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚 ✧ RT @therealzanetta: Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago - https://t.co/OolI… 11 minutes ago

missclarabow RT @Doodettedoodle: Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago | Raw Story https:/… 18 minutes ago

Misfit Emoji, The swearing enthusiast about town RT @aroseblush: Grifters 🐘 Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago 🐘 http… 38 minutes ago

Westcoast Girl Follow back or hit the Road! Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago | Raw Story… https://t.co/1udNa78957 38 minutes ago

Volpoet Nathalie RT @RichieFed: I hope you both enjoyed yourselves @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle. BTW - Isn’t it illegal to do this? Asking for a friend… 42 minutes ago