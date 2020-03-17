Global  

Vitamin D Boosts Chances Of Walking After Hip Fracture

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Senior citizens who are not vitamin D deficient have a better chance of walking after hip fracture surgery, according to a Rutgers-led study.

The findings in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggest that vitamin D deficiency could limit mobility in older adults, said senior author Sue Shapses, a professor in...
