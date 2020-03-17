'Do not travel overseas': Australia raises restriction to highest level Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday strongly discouraged the country's residents against all overseas travel as he declared a human biosecurity emergency and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. 👓 View full article

