Trump might be giving you $1,000 sooner than you thought

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. Lisa Bernhard reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it could lead to..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Describing himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy, President Donald Trump invoked rarely used emergency powers to... Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan Today •Denver Post