Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoNBA star Kevin Durant is the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Brooklyn Nets announced in a press release Tuesday that four team members had tested positive for the coronavirus and that one of them had been symptomatic. Although the team didn't name the players, Durant told The...
News video: Kevin Durant Among 4 Nets Players To Test Positive For Coronavirus

 ​Although the league didn't name the affected players, Durant confirmed his diagnosis to The Athletic.

Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

There are now seven NBA players who have tested positive for the virus.
