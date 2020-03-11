Global  

Joe Biden wins Washington Democratic primary

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Washington state, US media have projected, in another boost for the frontrunner who is hoping to build an insurmountable lead over rival Bernie Sanders. After most of the votes were counted on Monday night, NBC and the New York Times called the result -- a narrow victory for Biden, who...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Pledges To Choose A Woman Vice President

Joe Biden Pledges To Choose A Woman Vice President 01:17

 The former vice president said he would pick a woman as his running mate if he secures the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump.

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus [Video]

Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would be delaying its presidential primary due to the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he was anointed the presumptive 2020 nominee by pundits and...
Mediaite Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS News

Biden has vastly outperformed Clinton in some primaries. Is that bad news for Trump come November?

As Joe Biden takes command in the Democratic primary, some of the same groups that didn't back Clinton in 2016 are delivering for the former vice president...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

JohnSmi02590522

JohnnyTaxpayer RT @FOX4: WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie Sanders. 7 minutes ago

MamaKeiki

MamaKeiki🔺KūKia'iMauna🔺AlohaAina #OnPurpose 🌊🆘 RT @ag_due: BIDEN WINS WASHINGTON. Bernie completely rejected by Democratic Party voters. 11 minutes ago

SamanthaJoRoth

Samantha-Jo Roth WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie Sanders. 13 minutes ago

WLWT

WLWT RT @StevenAlbritton: WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie… 16 minutes ago

Mkkwrigh

Kittie Wright RT @kylegriffin1: NBC News projects: Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the Washington State Democratic primary. https://t.co/vu0Av85D8x 20 minutes ago

arandomgamer02

Tripp André RT @jamiedupree: WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie San… 24 minutes ago

KateBerner

Kate Berner RT @KThomasDC: WASHINGTON (AP) _ Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie Sander… 24 minutes ago

FOX4

FOX 4 NEWS WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, his third victory on Tuesday over Bernie Sanders. 27 minutes ago

