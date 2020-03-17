Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

Reuters India Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies that has widened to include the coronavirus outbreak and media freedoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists [Video]

Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he regretted China's decision to rescind the press credentials of more U.S. journalists and hoped Beijing would "reconsider." Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published
China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal [Video]

China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal

China reportedly plans to ban US journalists with the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.

China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists, with actions that include rescinding the press...
Reuters

China to restrict US journalists after US curbs on its media

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media. In a news...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.