1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at Texas pub
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly’s Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said. When officers arrived, […]
For Crogan's Irish Pub in Oakland's Montclair, St. Patrick's Day is usually the biggest day of the year. But this year's holiday marked the end of the first day of a three week long shelter-in-place order for much of the Bay Area. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-17-2020)