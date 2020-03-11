Global  

1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at Texas pub

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly’s Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said. When officers arrived, […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Like Driving To A Funeral'; Oakland Pub's St. Patrick's Day Spoiled By Shelter-In-Place

'Like Driving To A Funeral'; Oakland Pub's St. Patrick's Day Spoiled By Shelter-In-Place 02:31

 For Crogan's Irish Pub in Oakland's Montclair, St. Patrick's Day is usually the biggest day of the year. But this year's holiday marked the end of the first day of a three week long shelter-in-place order for much of the Bay Area.  Katie Nielsen reports. (3-17-2020)

