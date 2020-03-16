Researchers in US give first shot to person in experimental COVID-19 vaccine test

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

... As coronavirus cases continue to shoot up across the globe, researchers in the US gave first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle begin an 'anxiously awaited 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend