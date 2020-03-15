Global  

UK coronavirus adviser who met with Boris Johnson reveals he might have illness

A British health expert who has been meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his task force over how to combat the coronavirus revealed Wednesday that he thinks he may now have the illness. 
News video: Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK 02:35

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...

'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson [Video]

'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson

Britain's parliament was noticably empty of lawmakers during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question-and-answer session. During the event he told the diminished attendance that every member of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home [Video]

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Boris Johnson to address nation

Boris Johnson is to address the nation on the coronavirus threat after meeting ministers and officials to consider measures including banning mass gatherings and...
Hereford Times

Johnson facing calls for transparency over handling of coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has been criticised over how the Government communicates plans to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and faced calls for greater...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndiaTimes

