WestJet and Sunwing announce ‘repatriation’ flights, suspend international routes over coronavirus:Starting March 22, WestJet it will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and U.S.-bound flights for 30 days.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Starting March 22, WestJet it will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and U.S.-bound flights for 30 days.
Oversea travellers waiting to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic were stranded at Beijing International Airport on March 16.
In the video, dozens of travellers piled up on escalator and first floor at Zone D, Terminal 3.
A woman was heard saying: "There are too many people stranded...
The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..
Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier flying out of Denver International Airport, is following the lead of other airlines in suspending 2020 financial... bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters •cbs4.com
Malta will stop all incoming passenger flights on Saturday and only allow cargo, humanitarian and repatriation flights to land to stop the spread of coronavirus,... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India