WestJet and Sunwing announce ‘repatriation’ flights, suspend international routes over coronavirus:Starting March 22, WestJet it will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and U.S.-bound flights for 30 days.

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Overseas travellers waiting to be quarantined are stranded at Beijing International Airport 00:53 Oversea travellers waiting to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic were stranded at Beijing International Airport on March 16. In the video, dozens of travellers piled up on escalator and first floor at Zone D, Terminal 3. A woman was heard saying: "There are too many people stranded...