WestJet and Sunwing announce ‘repatriation’ flights, suspend international routes over coronavirus:Starting March 22, WestJet it will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and U.S.-bound flights for 30 days.

TheSpec.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Starting March 22, WestJet it will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and U.S.-bound flights for 30 days.
News video: Overseas travellers waiting to be quarantined are stranded at Beijing International Airport

Overseas travellers waiting to be quarantined are stranded at Beijing International Airport 00:53

 Oversea travellers waiting to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic were stranded at Beijing International Airport on March 16. In the video, dozens of travellers piled up on escalator and first floor at Zone D, Terminal 3. A woman was heard saying: "There are too many people stranded...

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights [Video]

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published
Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban [Video]

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban

Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:54Published

Southwest Airlines sees more cancellations than bookings amid coronavirus crisis

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier flying out of Denver International Airport, is following the lead of other airlines in suspending 2020 financial...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuterscbs4.com

Malta to stop all incoming flights from Saturday

Malta will stop all incoming passenger flights on Saturday and only allow cargo, humanitarian and repatriation flights to land to stop the spread of coronavirus,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

