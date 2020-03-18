Global  

Illinois Governor Activates National Guard To Help Fight Outbreak

Newsy Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Illinois Governor Activates National Guard To Help Fight OutbreakWatch VideoThe governor of Illinois has activated 60 National Guard members to assist with combating the spread of the coronavirus.

The Illinois National Guard said these members include 43 Airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group, and 17 planners and liaison officers from both the Army National Guard...
 The Illinois National Guard says 60 service members are being activated to help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Newsom Puts National Guard On Alert [Video]

Governor Newsom Puts National Guard On Alert

The National Guard has been directed by the Governor to be prepared to perform humanitarian missions across the state including food distribution, ensuring resiliency of supply lines, as well as..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:47Published
New Jersey Governor To Call In The National Guard To Aid In Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

New Jersey Governor To Call In The National Guard To Aid In Coronavirus Outbreak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called in the National Guard to help the state handle the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor tells the state's National Guard to prepare as coronavirus cases in the state hit 740

California governor tells the state's National Guard to prepare as coronavirus cases in the state hit 740· Gov. Gavin Newsom told the California National Guard to prepare as the coronavirus disease spreads across the state. · The action does not mobilize the...
Business Insider

New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus

New York is deploying National Guard troops for the first time in the coronavirus crisis to help contain the spread of the disease, the state's governor said on...
IndiaTimes

jamison_hasan

Hasan Jamison Pritzker Activates Illinois National Guard to Assist With Coronavirus Response https://t.co/MbtLpGHEHr 2 hours ago

katclaws

katclaws RT @PekalaLaw: Illinois Gov Pritzker activates the National Guard. No, not to deal with the 2754 shootings and 517 murders in Chicago. To d… 6 hours ago

tiarrabanks1

Tiarra Lowery RT @LMCScanner: Governor J.B. Pritzker has activated the Illinois National Guard to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak, which has left 1 dea… 21 hours ago

sibersong

J.Doyle Thank you @GovPritzker. We appreciate your leadership. "Pritzker Activates Illinois National Guard to Assist With C… https://t.co/Lnn9FKHOgO 1 day ago

PekalaLaw

Beverly A. Pekala @biancoresearch Illinois Gov called out the Guard. https://t.co/4dUCPa6VPd 1 day ago

Kathrynbruenin

KATHRYN LOUISE BRUENING RT @KMOV: The Latest: Illinois governor activates National Guard to fight coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/9jaqYW5pqN #KMOV https://t.co/2… 1 day ago

B104Buck

Buck Stevens RT @WBWN: Gov. Pritzker activates IL National Guard to help COVID-19 Crisis https://t.co/bK5utPDRjw 1 day ago

marlobarnett

Dr. Marlo Barnett Pritzker Activates Illinois National Guard to Assist With Coronavirus Response – NBC Chicago https://t.co/7QldzfFqro 1 day ago

