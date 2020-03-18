Global  

Ghislaine Maxwell files lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein estate

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a lawsuit against the estate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, seeking reimbursement for legal and personal protection costs.
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Jeffrey Epstein's Estate 00:32

 A former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is suing his estate.

Twin Cities Woman Sues Jeffrey Epstein Estate [Video]

Twin Cities Woman Sues Jeffrey Epstein Estate

A Hastings woman says Jeffrey Epstein psychologically and sexually abused her for decades, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:22). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:22Published
Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation [Video]

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate over legal fees

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawsuit also claims she has had to hire security over "regular death threats".
BBC News

Facing death threats, ex-Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell sues his estate

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend...
Reuters


