Abdulnacir Aress RT @AJENews: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog https://t.co/RaO9vdmqfW https://t.co/fRWoIH5CXO 37 seconds ago Al Jazeera News No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog https://t.co/RaO9vdmqfW https://t.co/fRWoIH5CXO 1 minute ago Jenniferlhughes RT @FergalBowers: Very important information: The European Medicines Agency has said there is no scientific evidence showing that ibuprofen… 2 minutes ago Dragon Tamer RT @anniebellet: No evidence Ibuprofen worsens Covid-19: https://t.co/xMmf8e0nq6 (TLDR if you are taking it for some reason, keep taking i… 2 minutes ago NEWSBUZZ No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog https://t.co/PyOXWF1zcv 5 minutes ago Arlet Natali AVAZYAN RT @aidbrom: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog https://t.co/UajFlbZcf2 https://t.co/1y1dEpKAUP 6 minutes ago Aidbrom International No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog https://t.co/UajFlbZcf2 https://t.co/1y1dEpKAUP 9 minutes ago Annie Bellet No evidence Ibuprofen worsens Covid-19: https://t.co/xMmf8e0nq6 (TLDR if you are taking it for some reason, keep t… https://t.co/hAzh8iLQwP 12 minutes ago