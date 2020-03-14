Global  

Coronavirus: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship, governor says

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The USNS Comfort hospital ship, which has a 1,000 beds available, is sailing to New York harbour to help the state treat Covid-19 patients, governor says. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily press conference on Wednesday and revealed what the state was doing to address the lack of hospital beds available for the anticipated coronavirus cases. To help the state, President Trump ordered for one of its Navy fleet, the USNS Comfort, to head to New York.
 Seven new cases of coronavirus have been linked to a pair of Catholic churches in Queens.

Does Western New York have enough hospital beds to handle coronavirus?

Does Western New York have enough hospital beds to handle coronavirus?Experts warn the health care system could get overwhelmed. With the possibility that...
NYC Nurse Says Hospital Doesn’t Have Enough Supplies To Protect Patients, Staff Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘As Health Care Workers, We’re Scared’

CEOs from every New York City hospital are now working to develop a collective patient surge plan to present to the state.
