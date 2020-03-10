Global  

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter scales back wedding plans over coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is scaling back her wedding plans and cancelling a planned reception due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May because of coronavirus, the royal family said on Wednesday.
News video: Princess Beatrice changing wedding plans due to coronavirus

 Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have changed her wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen Changes Her Schedule [Video]

The Queen has had to change her schedule because of coronavirus. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published
Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did [Video]

Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace this last weekend and retreated to one of her other estates, Windsor Castle. And although some may think Her Majesty was perhaps leaving London to social distance..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II will move to Windsor Castle, cancels events into May due to coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II cancels events, will move to Windsor Castle this week ahead of Easter and will likely stay there due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

How do I plan a wedding during the coronavirus outbreak?

Multiple experts caution that it might not be worth canceling your wedding plans, at least right now because of coronavirus fears.  
USATODAY.com


