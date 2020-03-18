Global  

Is Ibuprofen Safe for Coronavirus Patients? Young Girl's Condition Worsens After Taking It

HNGN Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Is Ibuprofen Safe for Coronavirus Patients? Young Girl's Condition Worsens After Taking ItExperts are still debating on the drug's effect on the condition of COVID-19 patients. While a 4-year-old girl in Britain who suffered from COVID-19-like symptoms became worse after she was given ibuprofen.
