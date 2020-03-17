Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus"

Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus"

CBS News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Despite calls to avoid racial labeling, Mr. Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously'

Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously' 01:05

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' [Video]

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his description of the coronavirus as the &apos;Chinese virus&apos; because it &apos;comes from China&apos;, he told reporters at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published
WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' [Video]

WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus'

A WHO official criticized the use of the term "Chinese Virus."

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump unapologetically uses phrase ‘Chinese Virus’ as clash escalates with China over its origins

The war of words between the Trump administration and China over the origin of coronavirus has escalated as President Trump is going out of his way to call it...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Celebs Slam Trump for Calling Coronavirus a 'Chinese Virus'

Celebrities are speaking out with harsh criticism of Donald Trump after referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus” in a new tweet about the pandemic....
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsIndependentReutersNews24Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_guy

Tester Smith Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus" https://t.co/qDFJLVzOfu 14 hours ago

MaryJohanna6

Mary Johanna RT @RuralVotes: Thank you Kentucky voters. You are making a difference. After taking the weekend off despite House passing coronavirus stim… 15 hours ago

ktsanews

550 KTSA Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a “Chinese virus” https://t.co/FIz2oCqpBy 1 day ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus" https://t.co/VUvHFCfRpT https://t.co/nrXyW2RDKD 1 day ago

joygolden

Shanda Golden RT @detroitnews: The president targeted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a tweet this morning after she criticized the federal response to coronavi… 1 day ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News The president targeted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a tweet this morning after she criticized the federal response to c… https://t.co/nMCFvWhIeZ 1 day ago

theroompsy

The Room - Psy Trump posted thoughtless tweet, calling the Coronavirus the “Chinese Virus.” Many officials, including the CDC ch… https://t.co/Sc1AMVAktO 1 day ago

indiacom

India.com #DonaldTrump's tweet calling #COVID2019 as #chinesevirus was vehemently criticized, with people accusing him of tur… https://t.co/GbA2J31qMz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.