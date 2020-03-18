Global  

London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was keeping everything under review when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London because people were flouting warnings to avoid social gatherings.
