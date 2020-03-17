Global  

UK workers hit by school closures will need help: CBI

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
British workers who are unable to keep their jobs due to nationwide school closures announced on Wednesday will need extra help from the government, the Confederation of British Industry said.
