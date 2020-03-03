London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says 'we will rule nothing out'

Maria Capindissa RT @Reuters: London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review https://t.co/xc2PZGa2tg https://t.co/rovuyFstBk 4 minutes ago Sally Pelly It's not just us freaking out and empty store shelves, they are too! Boris Johnson refuses to deny London lockdown… https://t.co/8a71B8La5P 8 minutes ago Donna Sangsiri 'Superspreader city' London faces total lockdown in DAYS as Boris Johnson says he 'rules nothing out' and 20,000 tr… https://t.co/lT2iO5MkXN 27 minutes ago colin hewetson Superspreader city London faces total lockdown in DAYS as Boris Johnson says he 'rules nothing out' and 20,000 troo… https://t.co/2zTxD9Yich 28 minutes ago yourdailyenergy RT @ReutersWorld: London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review https://t.co/i7vZoRPSuH https://t.co/Db0pJa1iBg 43 minutes ago Rima Hasan 'Superspreader city' London faces total lockdown in DAYS as Boris Johnson says he 'rules nothing out' and 20,000 tr… https://t.co/rSr2BDoZw3 49 minutes ago Haris Parsad🔬 'Superspreader city' London faces total lockdown in DAYS as Boris Johnson says he 'rules nothing out' and 20,000 tr… https://t.co/GcODKOSSLY 3 hours ago Plaid UK London may follow the lead of other European cities and go into a strict lockdown to try to reduce Coronavirus.… https://t.co/D0Vttb44BB 5 hours ago