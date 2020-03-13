Global  

Coronavirus: Tasmania shuts borders and declares state of emergency

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Tasmania shuts borders and declares state of emergencyTasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has just announced the "toughest border measures in the country" and declared a state of emergency.The emergency declaration means the state's Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, "will take operational...
News video: State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County

State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County 00:54

 Another Treasure Coast community is considering taking emergency actions in response to Coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus fears prompt Norfolk Island travel ban

Coronavirus fears prompt Norfolk Island travel banNorfolk Island has closed its borders and has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on the island,...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus Concerns: Fort Lauderdale Declares State Of Emergency

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency.
cbs4.com


