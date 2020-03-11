Global  

‘This is changing hour by hour, day by day’: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario

TheSpec.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
‘This is changing hour by hour, day by day’: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency in OntarioPremier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, immediately ordering select closures of gatherings above 50 people — including bars and restaurants except for take-out — but leaving malls, food stores, businesses, factories and construction sites open as the province fights COVID-19.
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

