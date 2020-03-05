Global  

Big Three Automakers Agree To Halt Production Amid Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Big Three Automakers Agree To Halt Production Amid CoronavirusWatch VideoFord, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, known as the Big Three, will shut down production across North America to help protect workers from the coronavirus

Ford said it will halt production starting Thursday evening through March 30. General Motors said it will pause production until at least March 30,...
