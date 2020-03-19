Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs

At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs

CTV News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on a trans-Atlantic cruise ship that has several COVID-19 cases among its passengers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Marylander Aboard Cruise Ship Hit Hard By Coronavirus Recounts Ordeal [Video]

Marylander Aboard Cruise Ship Hit Hard By Coronavirus Recounts Ordeal

A Maryland woman aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that had multiple confirmed coronavirus cases recounts her journey from the ship back home.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:59Published
Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents Quarantined At Georgia Air Force Base [Video]

Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents Quarantined At Georgia Air Force Base

Life off the Grand Princess cruise ship and onto dry land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases around the country to be quarantined. Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Quarantine for Canadians returning from virus-stricken cruise ship in Calif.

A plane carrying Canadian passengers from the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship has landed at CFB Trenton for quarantine.
CTV News

Passengers on virus-hit cruise ship praise treatment after return to UK

British passengers on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship have praised the efforts of crew members after landing back in the UK.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatCeccotti

Kat Ceccotti RT @CTVVancouver: Costa Luminosa, which has more than 1,400 people on board, is heading for the French Mediterranean port of Marseille. htt… 9 seconds ago

KatCeccotti

Kat Ceccotti RT @CTVNews: At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs https://t.co/1gD4uqiXIh https://t.co/dtz5i7EtR2 25 seconds ago

VinceCharron

Vincent Charron RT @CTVNews: #BREAKING: Global Affairs says at least 77 Canadians are on cruise ship with several COVID-19 cases aboard https://t.co/a1v9un… 3 minutes ago

Globalxo

🌪 RT @CP24: At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs https://t.co/D74qB45U4V 4 minutes ago

beezlegoose

Beezlegoose RT @junctionette: How fucking ignorant can you be to not only travel right now, but to go on a cruise??? https://t.co/Tqa78nuU7g 9 minutes ago

Akecheta127

Susan Dorsette At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs https://t.co/krKqlwDWsz The Costa Lu… https://t.co/cwisXKs5GS 12 minutes ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver Costa Luminosa, which has more than 1,400 people on board, is heading for the French Mediterranean port of Marseill… https://t.co/kRoe7m4IDz 12 minutes ago

JTracySmall

Joan Small At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs https://t.co/UQLGJUKDdF 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.