Coronavirus: Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says

Independent Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Italy's nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is expected to last for longer than planned, according to the prime minister.
News video: Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown

Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown 01:17

 During the coronavirus lockdown in Italy, people gather from their balconies and windows to sing together. The footage was recorded on Friday (March 13) and Monday (March 16).

COVID-19 cases surge across Europe: WHO wants more testing [Video]

COVID-19 cases surge across Europe: WHO wants more testing

Some European countries take strict restrictive measures as their healthcare systems struggle to cope.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown

A Dearborn family is stranded in Peru after the country’s president ordered a lockdown of the country earlier this week in response to the Coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Coronavirus: nitrogen dioxide emissions drop over Italy

Coronavirus: nitrogen dioxide emissions drop over ItalyVideo: 00:00:00 New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy....
ESA

On coronavirus lockdown in Italy, former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones hasn’t left home in five days

Former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones, who plays professional basketball in Italy, is living through a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Though he hasn't left home...
Seattle Times


durantine

Peter Durantine RT @IndyWorld: Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says https://t.co/tW1kMiCyyF 24 seconds ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says https://t.co/tW1kMiCyyF 4 minutes ago

andyS_64

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 #SARSCoV2 pandemic: Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says: https://t.co/8zYNA2K3GC 6 minutes ago

albertfeynman

Garry W Briggs RT @Independent: Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says https://t.co/kl1oQ4KsOO 12 minutes ago

MarinaStavrou9

Marina Stavrou RT @ioannou_ch: #Coronavirus: #Italy to extend nationwide #lockdown, PM says | The Independent #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusChal… 23 minutes ago

ioannou_ch

Christina Ioannou #Coronavirus: #Italy to extend nationwide #lockdown, PM says | The Independent #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate… https://t.co/FBH450i9v6 26 minutes ago

SaqibNaveed21

Saqib Naveed Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says https://t.co/k7GMkRxnRC 28 minutes ago

