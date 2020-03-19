Coronavirus: Italy to extend nationwide lockdown, PM says

Video: 00:00:00 New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy....

On coronavirus lockdown in Italy, former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones hasn’t left home in five days Former UW hoops standout Bobby Jones, who plays professional basketball in Italy, is living through a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Though he hasn't left home...

Seattle Times 15 hours ago



