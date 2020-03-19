Global  

Coronavirus: Canada Closes Borders to Non-Citizens, Americans Exempted

HNGN Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Canada Closes Borders to Non-Citizens, Americans ExemptedCanada is closing its borders to non-citizens except for U.S. citizens at the moment, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans 01:31

 How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday. But American citizens will still be permitted to cross into Canada. Justin Trudeau, via statement Canada currently has 415...

