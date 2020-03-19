Global  

Many flock to Florida for spring break despite COVID-19 warnings

Al Jazeera Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Despite dire health warnings over the coronavirus, crowds of university students are still celebrating spring break in the United States.
News video: Spring Break Travel During Coronavirus Concerns

Spring Break Travel During Coronavirus Concerns 01:37

 Many Americans are canceling or postponing their spring break travel amid coronavirus concerns as the virus continues to spread across the U.S. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente is live from the Tulsa International Airport with a look at the current situation.

University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls [Video]

University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls

Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police..

How coronavirus could impact college students' spring break plans [Video]

How coronavirus could impact college students' spring break plans

Many colleges are preparing for spring break and some students are ready to head out of town, but the coronavirus outbreak is making plans a little more difficult for some.

Buffalo-area colleges continue to adapt to shifting COVID-19 situation

College and university administrators across Western New York continue to alter their spring semesters as coronavirus concerns continue. Many institutions are...
