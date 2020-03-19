Global  

Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industry source

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
British supermarkets are expecting to get police support to deter unruly behavior when London goes into lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry source.
