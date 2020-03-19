Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > London > Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect police support if London in lockdown - industry source

Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect police support if London in lockdown - industry source

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
British supermarkets are expecting to get police support to deter unruly behavior if London goes into lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry source.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Re-Think Ad Supply From The Source: MediaMath’s Steinberg [Video]

Re-Think Ad Supply From The Source: MediaMath’s Steinberg

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Five months after MediaMath launched a new platform aimed at reconstituting commonly-held digital ad trading practices, the technology vendor says it continues to hold talks with..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:54Published
Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada [Video]

Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Protesters gathered outside Canada House in London, UK, on Sunday (March 1) to demonstrate their support for the Wet'suwet'en Indigenous group. There are plans by the Canadian government to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

London faces 'lockdown' amid coronavirus outbreak

London faces 'lockdown' amid coronavirus outbreakLondon could be put on lockdown and new legislation could give police more power to arrest and isolate people
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

outercircles

Dissident Kane🏴Ⓥ Forget the Police, try the armed forces on supermarket entrances instead. Let's concentrate minds on what constitut… https://t.co/JNpgkcNchk 23 seconds ago

SallyCat100

Sally RT @Reuters: Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industry source https://t.co/oxQFAWu5… 4 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industry source… https://t.co/Wxu0sKS4vV 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.