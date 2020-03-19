Global  

UK government slammed for failing its Windrush immigrants

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — An independent report sharply criticized Britain’s Conservative government on Thursday for the way it treated long-term U.K. residents who were wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration. The report said the U.K. Home Office exhibited “institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness” towards the issue of race and the history of […]
