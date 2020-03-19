Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Lebanon > Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury released from prison in Beirut: U.S. senator

Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury released from prison in Beirut: U.S. senator

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury who has been detained in Lebanon since September has been released and is on his way home to the United States, Democratic senator Jean Shaheen announced in a statement on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury released from prison in Beirut: U.S.

Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury, who was detained in Lebanon in September, has been released and is on his way back to the United States, U.S. President Donald...
Reuters

U.S. man accused of human rights violations freed in Lebanon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. citizen who had faced decades-old murder and torture charges in Lebanon has been freed, a senator who had pushed for his release...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNationalUAE

The National RT @Joyce_Karam: NEW: Only US Prisoner in #Lebanon Released • Fakhoury on ✈️ to US • Trump: “Very Grateful to [Hezbollah-backed] Lebanese… 24 seconds ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury released from prison in Beirut -U.S. https://t.co/QNhYBBPhpp 25 seconds ago

MahmoodFarhat2

Mahmood Farhat RT @ABCNewsLive: “Today we are bringing home another American citizen,” President Trump says, announcing that Amer Fakhoury, who is battlin… 1 minute ago

mhamadkhaled2

modekkay Fuck @realDonaldTrump***the american government***the lebanese government, amer fakhoury should be hanged. He… https://t.co/TXVfz5sB0P 4 minutes ago

snoopywood11

Brian Wood RT @AdonisAlbright: #BREAKING on @OANN: Pres. Trump talks about release of Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese-American who has been held in a Lebane… 10 minutes ago

Joyce_Karam

Joyce Karam NEW: Only US Prisoner in #Lebanon Released • Fakhoury on ✈️ to US • Trump: “Very Grateful to [Hezbollah-backed] Le… https://t.co/4d0P7rqiep 12 minutes ago

frankciscoatl

Francisco Chacon RT @ABC: “Today we are bringing home another American citizen,” President Trump says, announcing that Amer Fakhoury, who is battling cancer… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.