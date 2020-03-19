Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoAlabama's GOP Senate runoff race has been pushed back until this summer because of the



The runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was originally scheduled to take place March 31.



But on Wednesday, Alabama... Watch VideoAlabama's GOP Senate runoff race has been pushed back until this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak The runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was originally scheduled to take place March 31.But on Wednesday, Alabama 👓 View full article

