Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville
|
|
Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoAlabama's GOP Senate runoff race has been pushed back until this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was originally scheduled to take place March 31.
But on Wednesday, Alabama...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this