Coronavirus: Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts coronavirusThe palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.In...
News video: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 Prince Albert of Monaco, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but his office says his health is not a concern. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert tests positive for the coronavirus.

If you're gathering in large groups, 'you are in violation of state law' -Maryland Gov. [Video]

If you're gathering in large groups, 'you are in violation of state law' -Maryland Gov.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday ordered all shopping malls and entertainment venues to close in the evening as more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. Albert, 62,...
Prince Albert of Monaco Tested Positive for Coronavirus, F1 Grand Prix Gets Axed

The Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix have also got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but are likely to get rescheduled 'as soon as it's safe to do so...
