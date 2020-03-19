Joe Biden, nominee-in-waiting. And waiting. And waiting.

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the three weeks since his blowout win in the South Carolina primary, Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee-in-waiting. But, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic , put the emphasis on waiting. Biden holds an essentially insurmountable delegate lead over his last remaining rival, Bernie Sanders, yet the Vermont […] 👓 View full article

