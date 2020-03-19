Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus

Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Jordan's army sealed off the capital from the rest of the country on Thursday as the country put its 10 million people on lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis: Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital

Jordanian army has locked down Amman amid scramble to contain the coronavirus
Haaretz

Jordan's monarch announces state of emergency to combat coronavirus

Jordan's King Abdullah approved on Tuesday a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency to help it combat the spread of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AffairsEast

Middle East Affairs Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus https://t.co/HfHOe88Ajo https://t.co/JsaH698t6E 2 minutes ago

AugustaNewman13

Augusta Newman#BlueLady #RESISTANCE RT @knittingknots: Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus https://t.co/IhDXG7mxNu 2 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus https://t.co/IhDXG7mxNu 14 minutes ago

abdellatif_adel

adel abdellatif #Jordan’s army sealed off the capital from the rest of the country on Thursday as the country put its 10 million pe… https://t.co/fdbiPZ7wB7 15 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Under Emergency Law, Jordan Seals Capital to Contain Coronavirus - https://t.co/8oH7SJanXM 16 minutes ago

theomnibuzz

theomnibuzz Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus https://t.co/5vMJRfEA9p https://t.co/GyLadHqWia 50 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus https://t.co/9kXvAt9OPu 52 minutes ago

buzz_robot

BuzzRobot #Jordan seals off #Amman. https://t.co/oCE5nh9b8g 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.