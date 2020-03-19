Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Celebrities Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' to Lift The Spirits of Us Poors

Celebrities Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' to Lift The Spirits of Us Poors

eBaums World Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Celebrities Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' to Lift The Spirits of Us PoorsCelebrities really thank that during a global pandemic, that we lowly poor dogs want to watch them sing a song? If this doesn't radicalize you, nothing will.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video [Video]

Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video

Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video As millions around the world have been quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic, Gadot and her famous friends posted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot leads star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine

Actress Gal Gadot led a star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine as celebrities including Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan attempted to lift spirits amid...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

mydeerbambie

Bambie Garcia Paet RT @richjm: Bad things happen when celebrities can’t work. Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Jimmy F… 5 minutes ago

MamaMadisons

Jane MacIntire 😎 RT @thedailybeast: If you’re a wise celebrity, it’s most definitely not the moment to try and burnish your credentials as a compassionate h… 8 minutes ago

_slpngbty

🍯 RT @INDIEWASHERE: me watching celebrities sing john lennon in insta, get free starting w/o having corona virus symptoms and self quarantine… 8 minutes ago

epicbaconz

vinnie🌻 RT @A24SYDINA: millie bobby brown joins countless other celebrities who are stuck in quarantine (because of COV-19) to sing Imagine by John… 10 minutes ago

2Ugly4DaOrgy

2Ugly4DaOrgy (Aldo Vannuci) Celebrities Sing John Lennon's Imagine Because We Need Them https://t.co/RkEcYadZ2g via @terrorsperg and @hippojuicefilms 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.