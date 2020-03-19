Celebrities Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' to Lift The Spirits of Us Poors

Bambie Garcia Paet RT @richjm: Bad things happen when celebrities can’t work. Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Jimmy F… 5 minutes ago Jane MacIntire 😎 RT @thedailybeast: If you’re a wise celebrity, it’s most definitely not the moment to try and burnish your credentials as a compassionate h… 8 minutes ago 🍯 RT @INDIEWASHERE: me watching celebrities sing john lennon in insta, get free starting w/o having corona virus symptoms and self quarantine… 8 minutes ago vinnie🌻 RT @A24SYDINA: millie bobby brown joins countless other celebrities who are stuck in quarantine (because of COV-19) to sing Imagine by John… 10 minutes ago 2Ugly4DaOrgy (Aldo Vannuci) Celebrities Sing John Lennon's Imagine Because We Need Them https://t.co/RkEcYadZ2g via @terrorsperg and @hippojuicefilms 24 minutes ago