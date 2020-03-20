Nadima Nasrat RT @AhmadRayed5: Rio's Christ the Redeemer lit up in solidarity with countries affected by the coronavirus Flags of countries with cases of… 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime Iconic statue lit up with flags of countries afflicted by coronavirus - Mar 20 @ 5:02 AM ET https://t.co/7szBgAnuFE 1 hour ago Jano Zhvania RT @Amb_Salukvadze: Georgia Flag 🇬🇪 on the right shoulder of the Christ the Redeemer - the iconic statue in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated… 6 hours ago DC Cajun Flags of countries with cases of the novel coronavirus, along with messages of support, were projected on the iconi… https://t.co/9ReAMFE03O 17 hours ago Jose Felipe Manuel Flores 👬🛹🤘⚽ RT @PaulThePromoter: Rio's Christ the Redeemer lit up in solidarity with countries affected by the coronavirus. Flags of countries with cas… 21 hours ago