India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Four convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail...
Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am....