How Iran Is Cracking Down On The Truth On Coronavirus – OpEd
Friday, 20 March 2020 () By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh*
Two important organizations in Iran have been mainly responsible for the regime’s crackdown on any individual or institution that attempts to reveal accurate information about the current coronavirus situation in the country, how the virus spread there, and how the Islamic Republic has become a major...
Iran, a nation of about 80 million people, has suffered a particularly deadly surge of coronavirus infections. Iran's Health Ministry says that 429 people have... Seattle Times Also reported by •Hindu •FOXNews.com